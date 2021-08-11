Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.