Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $101.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clean Harbors by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clean Harbors by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.