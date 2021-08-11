Opera (OPRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPRA opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Opera has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

