OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $48.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,780. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. 1,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $694.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

