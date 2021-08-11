One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 49,527 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 61,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,112. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 2.06.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
