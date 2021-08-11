OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%.

OncoCyte stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,409. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

