ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.13-0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 638,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24. ON24 has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

