ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Cut to $40.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of ONTF opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

