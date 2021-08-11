On Track Innovations (OTIVF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 64.80% and a negative return on equity of 126.01%.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.48. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

