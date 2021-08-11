OLO (NYSE:OLO) Announces Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. OLO updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:OLO traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,998. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

