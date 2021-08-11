Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.