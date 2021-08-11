Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $838.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

