Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:ORIT)

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 109.72 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.07.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

