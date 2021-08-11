Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 5.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 10,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,052,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

