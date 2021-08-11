Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 5.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 10,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,052,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
