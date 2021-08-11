Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.94, but opened at $55.20. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 27,781 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,209,229 shares of company stock valued at $491,980,789 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.