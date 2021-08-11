Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 213.34%.

NASDAQ NUWE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuwellis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

