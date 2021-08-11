Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE JSD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 20,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

