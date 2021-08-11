Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 9,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
