Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE JHAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

