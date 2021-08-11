Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,408 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.