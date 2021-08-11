Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIACA opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

