Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 66,060 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Quantum worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $2,107,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Quantum by 936.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 236,867 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 229.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.