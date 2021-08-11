Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Peoples Financial Services worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

