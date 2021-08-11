Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NVE by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NVE by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a market cap of $344.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

