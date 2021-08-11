Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KYMR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 99,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,803,000. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,127 shares of company stock worth $6,408,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.