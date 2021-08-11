Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.03 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,118,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,381,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,591,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,837,000 after acquiring an additional 161,230 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

