Nutrien Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

NTR opened at C$80.15 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$47.72 and a 12-month high of C$80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.17.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

