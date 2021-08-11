Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

