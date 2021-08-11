Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVO. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
NYSE:NVO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. 59,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,417. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
