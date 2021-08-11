Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVO. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. 59,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,417. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

