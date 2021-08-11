Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,930. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.