Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.74 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

