Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 70.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 234,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nkarta by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.18. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

