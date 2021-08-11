Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Nintendo by 41.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Nintendo by 2.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Nintendo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Nintendo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Nintendo by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

