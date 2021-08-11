NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,080 ($105.57). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,944 ($103.79), with a volume of 150,259 shares trading hands.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,321.43 ($95.65).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,923.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.