NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $997,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,500,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 208,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

