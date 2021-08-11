NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 14,235 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.95. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.