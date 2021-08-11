NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 45,160 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of FTXR opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

