Newton Reaches Market Cap of $13.27 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $13.27 million and $1.22 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.54 or 0.99965669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00843121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

