Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 41.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,188,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,345,000 after acquiring an additional 349,768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 20.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Newmont by 30.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,422 shares of company stock worth $2,515,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

