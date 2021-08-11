New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $590,000 Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

