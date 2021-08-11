New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 930.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $11,037,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

