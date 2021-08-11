New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 400 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

