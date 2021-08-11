New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE WU opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.