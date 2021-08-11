New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NJR. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,688,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

