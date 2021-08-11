New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 5.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. 120,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,269,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Several research firms have recently commented on NGD. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.
About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
