New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 5.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. 120,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,269,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGD. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

