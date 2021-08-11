Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $55,290,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 1,523.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

