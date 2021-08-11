Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $515.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.69. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.