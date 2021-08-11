Nerve Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $35.33 million and $1.65 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00888896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00112683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043233 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

