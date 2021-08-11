NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Declares $0.08 Semi-Annual Dividend

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NWG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,247. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

