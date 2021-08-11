National Vision (EYE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.07-1.12 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYE opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $54.87.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,095 shares of company stock worth $8,991,130 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

